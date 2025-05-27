Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s current trading price is -97.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.11 and $41.50. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.53 million observed over the last three months.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $41.50 on 07/11/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.11 on 05/12/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -67.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 0.77M and boasts a workforce of 13 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.7212, with a change in price of -3.1400. Similarly, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR recorded 1,855,075 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.19%.

How BDRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDRX stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

BDRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR over the last 50 days is at 2.60%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 4.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.74% and 32.20%, respectively.

BDRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -71.60%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -67.97%. The price of BDRX leaped by -26.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.16%.