BBAI: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.20%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 76.70%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBAI has fallen by 25.09%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.82%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $10.36 on 02/13/25 and the lowest value was $1.16 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of BBAI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -64.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 212.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.16 and $10.36. The BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 92.3 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 54.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.06B and boasts a workforce of 630 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.15, with a change in price of -0.57. Similarly, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc recorded 59,910,926 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.54%.

BBAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBAI stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

BBAI Stock Stochastic Average

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 63.68%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.33% and 58.64%, respectively.