Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR Inc. (BBD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 54.20%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 22.21%. The price of BBD increased 17.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.19%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.83 on 08/19/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.75 on 12/18/24.

52-week price history of BBD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -1.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.75 and $2.83. The Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 66.69 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 41.93 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.85B and boasts a workforce of 84022 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.20, with a change in price of +0.90. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR recorded 44,432,891 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.37%.

BBD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBD stands at 3.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.46.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.47%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.74%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.45% and 91.97%, respectively.