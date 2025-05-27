Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Bakkt Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -71.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.81 and $37.21. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.52 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.47 million observed over the last three months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $37.21 on 11/19/24, with the lowest value being $6.81 on 04/08/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 148.30M and boasts a workforce of 559 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.52, with a change in price of -16.83. Similarly, Bakkt Holdings Inc recorded 449,528 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -61.22%.

How BKKT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKKT stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

BKKT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bakkt Holdings Inc over the past 50 days is 44.35%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 28.79%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 41.81% and 51.07%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BKKT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -56.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -63.86%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BKKT has fallen by 5.96%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.65%.