Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aurora Innovation Inc’s current trading price is -42.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 195.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.10 and $10.77 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.63 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 18.35 million over the last three months.

Aurora Innovation Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.77 on 02/14/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.10 on 06/04/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.98B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.95, with a change in price of -0.30. Similarly, Aurora Innovation Inc recorded 17,502,871 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUR stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

AUR Stock Stochastic Average

Aurora Innovation Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.22%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.56% and 3.99%, respectively.

AUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -1.43% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.33%. The price of AUR leaped by -9.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.11%.