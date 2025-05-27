AT&T, Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 197.30B Market Cap

AT&T, Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $29.03 on 04/03/25, with the lowest value being $17.11 on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of T Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. AT&T, Inc’s current trading price is -5.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $17.11 and $29.03. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 31.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 42.07 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AT&T, Inc (T) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 197.30B and boasts a workforce of 140990 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.92, with a change in price of +4.56. Similarly, AT&T, Inc recorded 40,367,074 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.95%.

T Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for T stands at 1.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.30.

T Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for AT&T, Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 59.03%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.23% and 60.02%, respectively.

T Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 20.42%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 20.63%. The price of T leaped by -0.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.08%.