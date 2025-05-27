ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ASP Isotopes Inc’s current trading price is -7.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 361.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.86 and $9.33 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.31 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.14 million over the last three months.

ASP Isotopes Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $9.33 on 11/11/24 and a low of $1.86 for the same time frame on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 96.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 644.78M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.32, with a change in price of +3.77. Similarly, ASP Isotopes Inc recorded 2,255,243 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +78.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASPI stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

ASPI Stock Stochastic Average

ASP Isotopes Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.15%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.09% and 84.63%, respectively.

ASPI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 89.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 18.48%. The price of ASPI fallen by 57.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.83%.