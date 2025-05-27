Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Arena Group Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -32.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1096.95%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.56 and $10.05. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.76 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.17 million over the last 3 months.

Arena Group Holdings Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.05 on 05/20/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.56 on 11/14/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 343.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 320.56M and boasts a workforce of 198 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.67, with a change in price of +5.36. Similarly, Arena Group Holdings Inc recorded 129,728 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +388.41%.

AREN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Arena Group Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 61.47%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 45.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 59.89% and 72.47% respectively.

AREN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 402.99% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 349.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AREN has fallen by 47.16%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.36%.