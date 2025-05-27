Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is HTZ Stock a Safe Harbor?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $9.39 on 04/22/25 and the lowest value was $2.47 on 09/11/24.

52-week price history of HTZ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -25.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 184.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.47 to $9.39. In the Industrials sector, the Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.82 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.18.2 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 65.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.17B and boasts a workforce of 26000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.83, with a change in price of +3.57. Similarly, Hertz Global Holdings Inc recorded 13,096,817 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.99%.

HTZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.92%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 51.12% and 48.01% respectively.

HTZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 92.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 92.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HTZ has leaped by -15.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.77%.