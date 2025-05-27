Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd Inc. (HKPD) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -60.64%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HKPD has fallen by 14.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.83%.

52-week price history of HKPD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -70.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.81 and $3.79. The Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.95 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.93 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd (HKPD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.21M and boasts a workforce of 19 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

HKPD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HKPD stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

HKPD Stock Stochastic Average

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 33.33%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.64% and 31.31%, respectively.