Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Evotec SE ADR Inc. (EVO) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EVO has fallen by 12.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.50%.

In terms of market performance, Evotec SE ADR had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.64 on 11/15/24, while the lowest value was $2.84 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of EVO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Evotec SE ADR’s current trading price is -16.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.84 and $5.64. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.53 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evotec SE ADR (EVO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.68B and boasts a workforce of 4827 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.99, with a change in price of +0.19. Similarly, Evotec SE ADR recorded 98,744 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.19%.

EVO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVO stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

EVO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Evotec SE ADR over the past 50 days is 96.43%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.71%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 49.72% and 36.42%, respectively, over the past 20 days.