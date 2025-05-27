Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR Inc. (CX) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 29.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 34.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CX has fallen by 23.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.72%.

In terms of market performance, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.73 on 05/30/24, while the lowest value was $4.89 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of CX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s current trading price is -5.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.89 and $7.73. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 6.68 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 14.97 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.03B and boasts a workforce of 44494 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.04, with a change in price of +1.71. Similarly, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR recorded 12,955,848 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.70%.

CX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CX stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

CX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR over the past 50 days is 99.58%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.29%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 97.26% and 95.93%, respectively, over the past 20 days.