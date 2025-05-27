Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Archer Aviation Inc Inc. (ACHR) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 8.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 106.43%. The price of ACHR fallen by 23.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -20.38%.

Archer Aviation Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $13.92 on 05/16/25 and a low of $2.82 for the same time frame on 09/26/24.

52-week price history of ACHR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Archer Aviation Inc’s current trading price is -23.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 275.45%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.82 and $13.92. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 19.99 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 27.76 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.81B and boasts a workforce of 1148 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.82, with a change in price of -0.59. Similarly, Archer Aviation Inc recorded 29,684,832 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.28%.

ACHR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACHR stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

ACHR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Archer Aviation Inc over the last 50 days is 60.55%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 42.39%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.92% and 49.61%, respectively.