Amprius Technologies Inc Inc. (AMPX) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.36%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 52.85%. The price of AMPX increased 15.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.60%.

Amprius Technologies Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.20 on 01/07/25, and the lowest price during that time was $0.61, recorded on 09/09/24.

52-week price history of AMPX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Amprius Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -29.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 381.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.61 and $4.20. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.92 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.19 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 355.61M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.76, with a change in price of +0.03. Similarly, Amprius Technologies Inc recorded 3,403,252 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.01%.

AMPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMPX stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

AMPX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Amprius Technologies Inc over the past 50 days is 63.41%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.74%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.18% and 72.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.