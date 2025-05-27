AMD’s Market Whiplash: -8.68% YTD Decline, 16.77% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.86%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMD has fallen by 16.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.85%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $187.28 on 07/10/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $76.48 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of AMD Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s current trading price is -41.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.23%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $76.48 and $187.28. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 30.77 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 41.19 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 178.86B and boasts a workforce of 28000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.81, with a change in price of -14.88. Similarly, Advanced Micro Devices Inc recorded 40,747,078 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.89%.

AMD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMD stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

AMD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Advanced Micro Devices Inc over the last 50 days is 73.48%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 60.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.03% and 67.67%, respectively.