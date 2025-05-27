Amcor Plc (AMCR) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Amcor Plc’s current trading price is -21.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.37 and $11.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 24.95 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 37.87 million over the last three months.

Amcor Plc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.48 on 09/27/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.37 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Amcor Plc (AMCR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.66B and boasts a workforce of 41000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.63, with a change in price of -0.48. Similarly, Amcor Plc recorded 30,709,307 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMCR stands at 2.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.36.

AMCR Stock Stochastic Average

Amcor Plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 37.82%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.02% and 25.37%, respectively.

AMCR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMCR has leaped by -7.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.08%.