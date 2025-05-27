Ambev S.A. ADR’s Shares Reel: 32.63% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 39.43B Market Cap

The market performance of Ambev S.A. ADR’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.63 on 05/08/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.76 on 01/03/25.

52-week price history of ABEV Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Ambev S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -4.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.18%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.76 and $2.63. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 22.74 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 31.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.43B and boasts a workforce of 43000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.16, with a change in price of +0.65. Similarly, Ambev S.A. ADR recorded 34,819,246 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.76%.

Examining ABEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABEV stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ABEV Stock Stochastic Average

Ambev S.A. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 76.77%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.69% and 44.12%, respectively.

ABEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 36.22%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.87%. The price of ABEV fallen by 2.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.18%.