Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Amazon.com Inc’s current trading price is -17.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $151.61 and $242.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 33.3 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 51.85 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Amazon.com Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $242.52 on 02/04/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $151.61 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2133.78B and boasts a workforce of 1556000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 206.48, with a change in price of -22.76. Similarly, Amazon.com Inc recorded 45,569,027 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMZN stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

AMZN Stock Stochastic Average

Amazon.com Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.09%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.59% and 67.00%, respectively.

AMZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.77%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMZN has fallen by 7.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.24%.