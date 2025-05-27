AGNC Investment Corp Inc. (AGNC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.02%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.58%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AGNC has fallen by 1.38%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.70%.

In terms of market performance, AGNC Investment Corp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.85 on 09/19/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $7.85 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of AGNC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. AGNC Investment Corp’s current trading price is -18.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.61%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $7.85 and $10.85. The trading volume for the Real Estate sector company’s shares reached about 36.84 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 31.83 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.02B and boasts a workforce of 53 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.52, with a change in price of -0.49. Similarly, AGNC Investment Corp recorded 27,548,801 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.25%.

AGNC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGNC stands at 8.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

AGNC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, AGNC Investment Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 38.22%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 34.66% and 53.86% respectively.