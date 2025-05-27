ADT’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ADT has fallen by 6.06%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.31%.

ADT Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $8.70 on 05/13/25, with the lowest value being $6.53 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of ADT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. ADT Inc’s current trading price is -5.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.88%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $6.53 and $8.70. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 20.75 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 19.8 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ADT Inc (ADT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.88B and boasts a workforce of 12800 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.75, with a change in price of +1.25. Similarly, ADT Inc recorded 14,783,706 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.93%.

ADT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADT stands at 2.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.13.

ADT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ADT Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 63.40%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 46.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.96% and 68.90%, respectively.