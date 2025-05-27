AAPL’s Market Whiplash: -22.02% YTD Decline, -6.29% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -22.02% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.46%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AAPL has leaped by -6.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.57%.

Apple Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $260.10 on 12/26/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $169.21 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of AAPL Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Apple Inc’s current trading price is -24.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.40%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $169.21 and $260.10. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 77.93 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 61.23 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Apple Inc (AAPL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2916.52B and boasts a workforce of 164000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 221.09, with a change in price of -60.32. Similarly, Apple Inc recorded 58,321,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.60%.

AAPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAPL stands at 1.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

AAPL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Apple Inc over the last 50 days is 46.20%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 9.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.67% and 45.63%, respectively.