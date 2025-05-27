AAL’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -35.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -21.91%. The price of AAL fallen by 16.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.65%.

The stock market performance of American Airlines Group Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $19.10 on 01/22/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $8.50, recorded on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of AAL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. American Airlines Group Inc’s current trading price is -41.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.50 and $19.10. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 46.72 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 65.62 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.38B and boasts a workforce of 133300 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.34, with a change in price of -6.16. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc recorded 53,184,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.50%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc over the past 50 days is 68.19%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 61.73% and 67.68%, respectively, over the past 20 days.