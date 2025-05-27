A Tale of Resilience: Moderna Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Moderna Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $170.47 on 05/28/24, and the lowest price during that time was $23.15, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of MRNA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Moderna Inc’s current trading price is -84.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $23.15 and $170.47. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 6.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 10.55 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Moderna Inc (MRNA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.51B and boasts a workforce of 5800 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.87, with a change in price of -12.08. Similarly, Moderna Inc recorded 11,358,966 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.68%.

MRNA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRNA stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

MRNA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Moderna Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 34.44%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.01%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.31% and 45.79%, respectively.

MRNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -34.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -26.42%. The price of MRNA leaped by -0.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.99%.