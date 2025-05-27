A Tale of Resilience: Cleanspark Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Cleanspark Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $20.64 on 06/20/24 and a low of $6.45 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of CLSK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cleanspark Inc’s current trading price is -54.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.45 to $20.64. In the Financial sector, the Cleanspark Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 25.51 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.26.56 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.63B and boasts a workforce of 270 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.08, with a change in price of -0.42. Similarly, Cleanspark Inc recorded 25,373,320 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.29%.

Examining CLSK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLSK stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

CLSK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cleanspark Inc over the last 50 days is 63.40%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 47.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.27% and 70.26%, respectively.

CLSK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -33.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CLSK has fallen by 5.64%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.29%.