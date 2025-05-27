A Deep Dive into Asset Entities Inc (ASST) Stock Performance

Asset Entities Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $13.42 on 05/22/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.34 on 12/20/24.

52-week price history of ASST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Asset Entities Inc’s current trading price is -22.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3022.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.34 and $13.42. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.06 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 12.95 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1642.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 164.98M and boasts a workforce of 51 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.47, with a change in price of +9.99. Similarly, Asset Entities Inc recorded 14,888,587 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2,145.60%.

ASST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASST stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ASST Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Asset Entities Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 77.29%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.06% and 81.27%, respectively.

ASST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 2032.52% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1440.50%. The price of ASST fallen by 1683.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 72.04%.