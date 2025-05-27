A Closer Look at SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) Stock Gains

SharpLink Gaming Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.44 on 12/06/24 and the lowest value was $2.26 on 04/21/25.

52-week price history of SBET Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SharpLink Gaming Inc’s current trading price is -50.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 197.87%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.26 and $13.44. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.96 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.13 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.69M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.57, with a change in price of -2.14. Similarly, SharpLink Gaming Inc recorded 207,215 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.15%.

Examining SBET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBET stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SBET Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SharpLink Gaming Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.92%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.78%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.96% and 34.48%, respectively.

SBET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -13.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.05%. The price of SBET fallen by 154.20% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 127.03%.