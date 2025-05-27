A Closer Look at Polyrizon Ltd (PLRZ) Stock Gains

52-week price history of PLRZ Stock

In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 421.86 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 69.33 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Polyrizon Ltd (PLRZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -99.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.96M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8009, with a change in price of -1.6366. Similarly, Polyrizon Ltd recorded 49,301,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -99.79%.

Examining PLRZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLRZ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PLRZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Polyrizon Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.01%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.01%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 0.02% and 0.02%, respectively.

PLRZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -99.84% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -99.65%. The price of PLRZ leaped by -99.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -48.48%.