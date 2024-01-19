ZTS Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

In terms of market performance, Zoetis Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $201.92 on 12/14/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $151.03 on 11/01/23.

52-week price history of ZTS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Zoetis Inc’s current trading price is -5.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.13%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $151.03 and $201.92. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.94 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 87.46B and boasts a workforce of 13800 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 180.74, with a change in price of +8.94. Similarly, Zoetis Inc recorded 1,812,575 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.92%.

Examining ZTS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZTS stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.33.

ZTS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Zoetis Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.23%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.48%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.26% and 31.49%, respectively.

ZTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZTS has leaped by -2.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.16%.