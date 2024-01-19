ZETA’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 9.52% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.43%. The price of ZETA fallen by 12.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.81%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.28 on 02/27/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.24 on 08/21/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

52-week price history of ZETA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s current trading price is -14.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$7.24 and $11.28. The Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.57 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.47 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.07B and boasts a workforce of 1604 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.33, with a change in price of +2.02. Similarly, Zeta Global Holdings Corp recorded 1,340,424 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.44%.

ZETA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZETA stands at 1.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.23.

ZETA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.10%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.81%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.74% and 84.81%, respectively.