VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. VNET Group Inc ADR’s current trading price is -66.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.23 and $6.83 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.48 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.27 million over the last three months.

VNET Group Inc ADR ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $6.83 on 01/20/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.23 on 01/19/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 324.62M and boasts a workforce of 3293 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.99, with a change in price of -1.03. Similarly, VNET Group Inc ADR recorded 2,069,633 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VNET stands at 2.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.70.

VNET Stock Stochastic Average

VNET Group Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 7.81%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.58% and 19.33%, respectively.

VNET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -21.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VNET has leaped by -24.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.52%.