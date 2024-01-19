VLRS’s Market Whiplash: -13.11% YTD Decline, -11.22% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -13.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -40.51%. The price of VLRS decreased -11.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.32%.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.05 on 06/12/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $5.52 on 10/25/23.

52-week price history of VLRS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR’s current trading price is -45.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.52 and $15.05. The Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.75 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.58 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 893.57M and boasts a workforce of 7364 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.85, with a change in price of -1.18. Similarly, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR recorded 705,795 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.65%.

VLRS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VLRS stands at 25.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 21.83.

VLRS Stock Stochastic Average

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 58.81%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.11% and 12.22%, respectively.