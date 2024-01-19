Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Verb Technology Company Inc’s current trading price is -99.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.76%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.11 and $23.20. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 0.72 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.29 million over the last three months.

Verb Technology Company Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $23.20 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value being $0.11 on 01/16/24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.49M and boasts a workforce of 110 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4925, with a change in price of -0.7254. Similarly, Verb Technology Company Inc recorded 3,598,712 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.08%.

VERB Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Verb Technology Company Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 7.73%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 17.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.11% and 18.03%, respectively.

VERB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -25.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -88.78%. The price of VERB decreased -21.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.77%.