Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current trading price is -67.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 212.30%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.61 and $5.91. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.69 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.14 million over the last three months.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.91 on 08/01/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.61, recorded on 07/20/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 88.14M and boasts a workforce of 6600 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.89, with a change in price of -0.55. Similarly, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded 3,571,694 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.11%.

TUP Stock Stochastic Average

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 39.35%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.97% and 23.74%, respectively.

TUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.75%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 186.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TUP has fallen by 1.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.62%.