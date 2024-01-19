Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Tricon Residential Inc’s current trading price is 15.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.20%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.53 and $9.56. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 49.06 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.49 million over the last 3 months.

Tricon Residential Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $9.56 on 01/19/24 and the lowest value was $6.53 on 10/30/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 57.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.01B and boasts a workforce of 1010 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.98, with a change in price of +2.74. Similarly, Tricon Residential Inc recorded 1,783,069 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TCN stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.37.

TCN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tricon Residential Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 97.65%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.12%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 39.94% and 34.64% respectively.

TCN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.32% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TCN has fallen by 23.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.12%.