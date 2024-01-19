Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s current trading price is -46.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.84 and $25.96. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.48 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.77 million observed over the last three months.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $25.96 on 02/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $9.84, recorded on 11/13/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.55B and boasts a workforce of 32000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.73, with a change in price of -2.38. Similarly, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp recorded 3,398,396 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.68%.

How MODG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MODG stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.02.

MODG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp over the last 50 days is at 81.02%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 39.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.74% and 37.41%, respectively.

MODG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -3.56% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -30.85%. The price of MODG leaped by -1.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.85%.