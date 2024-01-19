The Significance of Moving Averages in Liberty Energy Inc Inc. (LBRT) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.69%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LBRT has leaped by -5.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.88%.

Liberty Energy Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $21.25 on 10/19/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $11.18 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of LBRT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Liberty Energy Inc’s current trading price is -18.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.65%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $11.18 and $21.25. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.67 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.77 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.92B and boasts a workforce of 4580 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.48, with a change in price of +1.30. Similarly, Liberty Energy Inc recorded 3,284,397 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.13%.

LBRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LBRT stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

LBRT Stock Stochastic Average

Liberty Energy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 15.87%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 24.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.54% and 16.11%, respectively.