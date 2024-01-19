The Psychology of Cidara Therapeutics Inc Inc. (CDTX) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.78%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CDTX has fallen by 4.82%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.43%.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.10 on 03/22/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.59 on 11/17/23.

52-week price history of CDTX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -64.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.59 and $2.10. The Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.58 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.82M and boasts a workforce of 73 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8377, with a change in price of -0.0200. Similarly, Cidara Therapeutics Inc recorded 577,688 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.60%.

CDTX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDTX stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

CDTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 44.73%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.16%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.73% and 17.66%, respectively.