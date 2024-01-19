The GRTX Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Galera Therapeutics Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

Galera Therapeutics Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.59 on 06/13/23, with the lowest value being $0.09 on 10/31/23.

52-week price history of GRTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Galera Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -94.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.09 and $3.59. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.96 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.95 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.27M and boasts a workforce of 31 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1688, with a change in price of -0.0271. Similarly, Galera Therapeutics Inc recorded 3,781,999 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.55%.

GRTX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Galera Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 61.59%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 56.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.56% and 74.06%, respectively.

GRTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 29.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -93.46%. The price of GRTX fallen by 37.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.63%.