Terran Orbital Corp Inc. (LLAP) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -26.04% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -48.27%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LLAP has leaped by -4.65%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.96%.

The stock market performance of Terran Orbital Corp has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $3.45 on 02/22/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.62, recorded on 10/23/23.

52-week price history of LLAP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Terran Orbital Corp’s current trading price is -75.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.00%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.62 and $3.45. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.65 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 163.97M and boasts a workforce of 480 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9424, with a change in price of -0.2968. Similarly, Terran Orbital Corp recorded 4,103,992 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.04%.

LLAP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Terran Orbital Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 22.69%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.84% and 10.20%, respectively.