Sysco Corp. (SYY) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sysco Corp.’s current trading price is -8.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $62.24 and $82.38 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.93 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.94 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Sysco Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $82.38 on 01/24/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $62.24 on 10/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sysco Corp. (SYY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.93B and boasts a workforce of 72000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.83, with a change in price of +5.30. Similarly, Sysco Corp. recorded 2,773,767 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYY stands at 5.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.36.

SYY Stock Stochastic Average

Sysco Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.89% and 75.92%, respectively.

SYY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 2.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.42%. The price of SYY fallen by 2.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.23%.