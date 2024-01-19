Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Synovus Financial Corp.’s current trading price is -17.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $24.40 and $44.44. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.72 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.5 million observed over the last three months.

Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $44.44 on 02/07/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $24.40 on 10/25/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.37B and boasts a workforce of 5114 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.03, with a change in price of +6.12. Similarly, Synovus Financial Corp. recorded 1,494,654 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.01%.

How SNV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNV stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

SNV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Synovus Financial Corp. over the last 50 days is at 70.27%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 44.91%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.56% and 12.69%, respectively.

SNV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.13%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SNV has leaped by -7.37%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.46%.