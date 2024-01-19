ST’s Stock Dilemma: Sensata Technologies Holding Plc’s Market Performance and Outlook

In terms of market performance, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $54.34 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value was $30.56 on 11/10/23.

52-week price history of ST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sensata Technologies Holding Plc’s current trading price is -36.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $30.56 and $54.34. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.88 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.2 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.21B and boasts a workforce of 20800 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.37, with a change in price of -2.73. Similarly, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc recorded 2,273,316 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.35%.

ST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ST stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

ST Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc over the last 50 days is presently at 50.59%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.30%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.05% and 8.44%, respectively.

ST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ST has leaped by -4.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.80%.