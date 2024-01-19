SNN’s Market Whiplash: 2.22% YTD Rise, 5.07% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.22% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.90%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SNN has fallen by 5.07%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.33%.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $33.08 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $21.52 on 10/27/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

52-week price history of SNN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s current trading price is -15.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.55%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $21.52 and $33.08. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.79 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.35 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.14B and boasts a workforce of 20122 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.41, with a change in price of +1.10. Similarly, Smith & Nephew plc ADR recorded 1,242,089 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.11%.

SNN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNN stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

SNN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Smith & Nephew plc ADR over the last 50 days is 94.71%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.36% and 77.22%, respectively.