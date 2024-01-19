SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. SMART Global Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -24.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.99%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $12.66 and $29.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.61 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.79 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of SMART Global Holdings Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $29.99 on 06/30/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $12.66 on 10/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 52.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.17B and boasts a workforce of 3000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.33, with a change in price of -1.41. Similarly, SMART Global Holdings Inc recorded 812,862 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SGH stands at 2.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.98.

SGH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, SMART Global Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 99.76%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 95.18% and 92.98% respectively.

SGH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.85%. The price of SGH fallen by 22.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.19%.