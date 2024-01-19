SLN’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR’s Performance

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.98 on 01/03/24, and the lowest price during that time was $4.55, recorded on 04/25/23.

52-week price history of SLN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR’s current trading price is -4.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 318.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $4.55 and $19.98. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.4 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 86960.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 129.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 735.89M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.60, with a change in price of +10.42. Similarly, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR recorded 96,907 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +121.02%.

SLN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

SLN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR over the last 50 days is at 91.45%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 74.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.65% and 62.81%, respectively.

SLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 9.56% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 270.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SLN has fallen by 18.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.27%.