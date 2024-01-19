Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Sleep Number Corp’s current trading price is -73.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.00 and $41.61. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.07 million over the last 3 months.

Sleep Number Corp experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $41.61 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $9.00 on 11/29/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 241.64M and boasts a workforce of 5115 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.56, with a change in price of -10.61. Similarly, Sleep Number Corp recorded 845,792 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.39%.

SNBR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Sleep Number Corp over the last 50 days is 20.53%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 7.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.44% and 4.15%, respectively.

SNBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -26.70%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -72.28%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SNBR has leaped by -34.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.19%.