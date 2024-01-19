Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The market performance of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $123.69 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $85.06, recorded on 11/01/23.

52-week price history of SWKS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s current trading price is -16.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $85.06 and $123.69. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.67 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.79 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.59B and boasts a workforce of 9750 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.32, with a change in price of -0.50. Similarly, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. recorded 1,702,056 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.48%.

SWKS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWKS stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

SWKS Stock Stochastic Average

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 60.60%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.02% and 11.55%, respectively.

SWKS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -7.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.41%. The price of SWKS leaped by -7.87% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.58%.