Scorpio Tankers Inc Inc. (STNG) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 7.93% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 55.20%. The price of STNG fallen by 11.77% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.79%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $66.93 on 01/04/24, with the lowest value being $40.34 on 07/21/23.

52-week price history of STNG Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s current trading price is -1.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.67%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $40.34 and $66.93. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.05 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.04 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.61B and boasts a workforce of 24 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.07, with a change in price of +14.80. Similarly, Scorpio Tankers Inc recorded 1,075,414 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.12%.

STNG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STNG stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.47.

STNG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Scorpio Tankers Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 90.81%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.04%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.76% and 71.58%, respectively.