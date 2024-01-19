Sabre Corp: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

Sabre Corp saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.92 on 02/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.99 on 06/23/23.

52-week price history of SABR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Sabre Corp’s current trading price is -46.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.97%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.99 and $7.92. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.9 million over the past three months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sabre Corp (SABR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.60B and boasts a workforce of 7461 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.14, with a change in price of -0.74. Similarly, Sabre Corp recorded 4,855,583 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.95%.

SABR Stock Stochastic Average

Sabre Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.59%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 31.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.00% and 26.71%, respectively.

SABR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.20%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SABR has leaped by -0.82%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.43%.