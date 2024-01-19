Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in VLN Stock

Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.99 on 01/27/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.95 on 11/13/23.

52-week price history of VLN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s current trading price is -66.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.95 and $5.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.02 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 197.76M and boasts a workforce of 313 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.37, with a change in price of -0.46. Similarly, Valens Semiconductor Ltd recorded 224,912 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.70%.

VLN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VLN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VLN Stock Stochastic Average

Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 8.55%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.22% and 16.50%, respectively.

VLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -18.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.63%. The price of VLN leaped by -16.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.70%.